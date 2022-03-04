Milwaukee artist to be featured on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

MILWAUKEE — A Black-owned, women-run small business in Milwaukee will be featured on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

Lolly Lolly Ceramics, which has been featured on TMJ4, is part of a collaboration with the creators of The Daily Show. The show is celebrating Women's History Month and highlighting female creators.

The Lolly Lolly Ceramics x The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Collection will feature three special edition mug styles, which will be released this month. It's a limited run collection of 100 mugs designed by Lolly Lolly's founder Lalese Stamps. She says they represent her version of the classic, late-night desk mug. Each mug will feature Lolly Lolly's signature inventive handles and the Daily Show's logo on a matte black background.

"Never in my life did I imagine that I could pave my own way as creative in business through MUGS," Stamps says. "My ability to reimagine and push the limits of such a simple household object has catapulted me to this unimaginable realm. I am excited to keep growing and sharing my story. My only hope is to inspire other Black youth to believe in themselves, surround themselves with excellent people and stay true to who they are."

For the first three weeks of Women's History Month, The Daily Show will unveil a new mug design each week of the show. Fans have two more chances to purchase one of the mugs on March 10 and 17 at 11:30ET.

