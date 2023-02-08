'Brew Like a Girl' celebrates women in Milwaukee beer industry

MILWAUKEE — Exactly one month before International Women’s Day, a local brewery is gearing up to sell its newest brew, celebrating the power of all things female.

In a collaboration with Third Space Brewing and Pink Boots Society [check them out on Instagram], a new brew is getting ready to hit the shelves: Like a Girl.

On Wednesday, women from all different areas of brewing, including accounting, sales and brewers themselves, jumped right into making this new IPA.

For Third Space Brewery’s Samantha Danen, she says this gathering is a complete 180 from what she knew when she first joined the industry.

“When I was trying to get my foot through the door, I really didn't have anybody to look up to or to look to for guidance or advice on how to get into this industry. I really had to do all that work myself,” said Danen.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Wisconsin chapter of the Pink Boots Society, an organization dedicated to providing scholarships, educational opportunities, and support to the amazing women who “call Wisconsin’s beer industry home.”

“One of the things that is important to me as a female brewer is to just show other women that there is a path for them to get through and that they can do it,” said Danen.

Brianna Williquette works as an assistant brewer at Hinterland Brewery in Green Bay and says she was inspired to get involved after a friend introduced her to the art of beermaking.

That love, she says, is something she hopes to share with others.

“It just seems like you know, people don't really realize how to get into it or work starts and I think we just need more representation. And that's why it's nice to highlight the representation that is there doing something,” said Williquette.

Both Samantha and Brianna say the brewing industry is open to everyone, as long as you’ve got the passion for it.

“Anybody can do this. It doesn’t matter if you’re female, male, nonbinary, etc., there is a place for you in this industry,” said Danen.

“If your heart's in it, if it's something that you want to do and you're passionate about, give it a try,” said Williquette. “That's all Pink Boots really is, connections and meeting people and bringing people together. So, if you're able to do that and put yourself out there, I think that you can achieve it.”

If you would like to taste the new brew, you’ll have to wait about a month for its official release on International Women’s Day on March 8.

