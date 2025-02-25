BROOKFIELD, WI — The Wisconsin Edge's adult synchronized skating team is preparing to compete in the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships in Colorado Springs.

The 18-person team will compete against the best of the best from around the country hoping to bring home some hardware to Wisconsin.

Watch: Wisconsin Edge competing in the Synchronized Skating National Championships:

Wisconsin Edge heading to nationals for adult synchronized skating

"This is the pinnacle of the season," Gale Tanger, a U.S. Figure skating Hall of Famer.

Adult competition starts just after 1:30 pm on Thursday, with the edge scheduled to be on the ice from 1:38 pm to 1:45 pm.

You can watch the competition on U.S. Figure Skating's YouTube channel.

Here is a link to the full schedule.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip