BROOKFIELD, WI — The Wisconsin Edge's adult synchronized skating team is preparing to compete in the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships in Colorado Springs.
The 18-person team will compete against the best of the best from around the country hoping to bring home some hardware to Wisconsin.
Watch: Wisconsin Edge competing in the Synchronized Skating National Championships:
"This is the pinnacle of the season," Gale Tanger, a U.S. Figure skating Hall of Famer.
Adult competition starts just after 1:30 pm on Thursday, with the edge scheduled to be on the ice from 1:38 pm to 1:45 pm.
You can watch the competition on U.S. Figure Skating's YouTube channel.
Here is a link to the full schedule.
