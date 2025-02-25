Watch Now
Wisconsin Edge competing in the Synchronized Skating National Championships

The team is headed to their second straight national competition, and their growth reflects the growth of the sport as a whole.
BROOKFIELD, WI — The Wisconsin Edge's adult synchronized skating team is preparing to compete in the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships in Colorado Springs.

The 18-person team will compete against the best of the best from around the country hoping to bring home some hardware to Wisconsin.

"This is the pinnacle of the season," Gale Tanger, a U.S. Figure skating Hall of Famer.

Adult competition starts just after 1:30 pm on Thursday, with the edge scheduled to be on the ice from 1:38 pm to 1:45 pm.

You can watch the competition on U.S. Figure Skating's YouTube channel.

Here is a link to the full schedule.

