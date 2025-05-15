Pewaukee bus driver suspended for alleged misconduct with a minor

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A 62-year-old bus driver has been suspended pending an investigation into alleged misconduct with a minor.

The bus driver, who was working for Go Riteway Bus Company, was immediately suspended after the Village of Pewaukee Police Department was notified of the alleged misconduct on Tuesday, May 13, according to a release.

The 62-year-old turned himself over to police custody on Wednesday, May 14, following interviews and an investigation, which included a review of bus video, according to police.

Police say the alleged criminal conduct took place on a bus and did not occur on school grounds or any school property.

The Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing potential criminal charges.

