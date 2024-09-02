MENOMONEE FALLS — Everyone loves an underdog story, which is why you should know Bravo from Menomonee Falls.

Bravo is a fluffy, white, seven-year-old Samoyed with a big smile.

Many in the community, though, recognize him because of his two front legs wrapped in hockey pads.

“He’s got a spirit that makes you personally never want to give up,” said Justin Mosling, Bravo’s dad.

Bravo was severely injured after being dragged behind a car in January 2023.

In the following months, he was surrendered to a local shelter that eventually contacted Playing Again Sams, a Wisconsin Samoyed rescue.

Julie Scott is the director of the organization and said their goal is to find good homes for Samoyeds that wound up in a bad situation.

Bravo(left) and Bonnie(right) belong to Julie Scott and Justin Mosling. They say Bravo's journey wouldn't have been possible without all of the support they've received.

When she and her husband, Justin Mosling, met Bravo, they knew his home was with them.

“Right away, he rolled out of his enclosure and into our laps, and we were like, ‘Okay, he’s coming home with us,’” Scott said, laughing.

Watch: Meet Bravo and his many supporters

Why is this local dog wearing hockey pads? Meet Bravo and his many supporters

Even after becoming their foster, Bravo’s window for corrective surgery had closed, and his front legs would never regain full use.

“He came in with injuries and arm covers and needed medical support right away,” Scott explained.

“Since he can’t walk, he spends time on his elbows. We were changing his elbow dressings every day for about six months and couldn’t get it to heal,” Mosling added.

Bravo’s parents took him to dozens of doctors and therapists, as well as used bandages, pool noodles, and even socks to prevent Bravo from further aggravating his wounds.

The couple, both hockey players, eventually had an idea.

“I went down to my hockey bag, took my elbow pad, and strapped it on him,” Scott said.

The rest was history.

The next week, they called Hockey Haven in Brookfield to start the hunt for hockey pads. Owner Fred Berry was eager to help.

Fred Berry is the Owner of Hockey Haven In Brookfield and an ex-professional with the Milwaukee Admirals. He's never had an animal customer before, but was thrilled to see Bravo found a pad of elbow pads to help him walk.

“It was an odd request to begin with, but Bravo’s story is growing on us,” Berry said, chuckling.

With three dogs of his own, the former Admirals star fell in love with Bravo and his spirit. Working with Scott and Mosling, they secured new hockey pads for Bravo.

“We have a hall of fame room in the entrance, and Bravo was nice enough to sign this picture. He’s going to go up in the Hall of Fame,” Berry said.

Since then, Scott and Mosling officially adopted Bravo and now regularly take him for walks using his special cart and new knee pads.

The smile on his face, they said, is bigger than ever.

“When you put in the love and care that they deserve, we get to watch him succeed and be happy,” Scott said through tears as she thanked the dozens of people who have helped.

“Bravo’s journey wouldn’t have been possible without all of the support we got.”

The rescue organization they are a part of, Playing Again Sams, is holding a fundraiser to help pay for Bravo’s medical costs.

It’s a donation match up to $1,000, and donations can be made to BravoMedicalFundraising@gmail.com on PayPal.

Along with the fundraiser, they’re asking for others to get involved.

“If you can help in some capacity, the dogs and the orgs really need it. Sometimes the most difficult are the most rewarding.”

