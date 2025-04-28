We will keep flying the flag for everyone': Pewaukee tattoo shop owner responds to hate symbol

PEWAUKEE — Sarah Gray, co-owner of Pewaukee Tattoo Parlor, has spent two decades building a business she hoped would serve people from all walks of life.

"Year one, I had written that I wanted to be a shop owner," she said. "It was a leap of faith. I went to work every day hoping someone would just walk in the door."

Today, her shop has become an established part of downtown Pewaukee.

"The community here seems to really like us," she said. "We tattoo a lot of business owners. Every single type of person comes through these doors."

On Monday, April 21, Gray's co-owner, Matt, opened a letter delivered to the shop with no return address. Inside was a single sheet of paper covered in four Pride flags.

“At first, I only saw the Pride flags," Gray said. "I thought maybe someone was thanking us for making them feel welcome, especially since we fly a Pride flag."

But with another look, Gray said the arrangement of the flags formed a swastika.

"My eyes focused, and the way it was set up, the Pride flags formed a swastika," she said in disbelief.

TMJ4 News Sarah Gray

Gray, who is a member of the LGBTQ community and has been married for 15 years, was heartbroken.

"It could be directed to me, or maybe someone was upset we fly a Pride flag," she said. "It was a sucker punch to the gut. To look at a symbol of love and think, 'If I put some of this together, I can create a symbol of hate' — it was heartbreaking."

Gray and her co-owner immediately installed new security cameras and reported the incident to Pewaukee police.

Deputy Chief Brian Heinrich Foth said the department has not yet identified the sender. He added that if law enforcement determines the sender intended to harass or intimidate, they could face penalties.

Foth said these incidents should be reported to local authorities and that the department works with the United States Postal Service to investigate and pursue potential charges.

"Up until that point, I never even thought it was something I should feel threatened by," Gray said.

In the following days, friends and customers offered support.

"If nothing else, we are just people living, working, and trying to make a positive impact on the community," she said. "Sometimes bad things happen — and that’s when you find your friends rally up and give you a big hug."

Despite the unwelcome letter, Gray said she plans to continue making her business a welcoming space.

"It's an important time to keep flying the flag and show people that we're going to accept everyone and be a safe space for everyone," she said. "Because everyone deserves to feel the love I felt in a moment like that."

"Hopefully more people will realize it’s happening in their community," Gray added. "Maybe if we open people's eyes, more love will be spread than hate."

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip