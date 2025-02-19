'We were devastated': Waukesha emergency overflow shelter closes for season after burst pipe

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A second sprinkler pipe burst has forced Waukesha’s emergency winter overflow shelter to close for the rest of the season.

The latest break occurred on Feb. 10, following a similar malfunction in December. The cause remains unknown.

“It happened so quickly… thousands of gallons in the blink of an eye,” said Brad Haas, board president of the Waukesha Housing Action Coalition. “The fire alarms were going off. That’s when they heard the water.”

The shelter, originally a fire station, opened in the 2019-2020 winter season.

This season, the shelter's opening had to be pushed back after a sprinkler burst on Dec. 4, causing water to flood the building.

Despite the setback, the community quickly mobilized to get it open in January.

Watch: Waukesha emergency overflow shelter closes for season after burst pipe

Waukesha emergency overflow shelter closes for season after burst pipe

“Over 120 people volunteered over two days to get us up and running again,” Haas said. “This community really pulled together.”

Before the most recent burst, the shelter averaged 18 guests per night.

Now, it’s closed as leaders work to remediate the building.

“We were devastated,” Haas said. “It was like déjà vu.”

TMJ4 News Brad Haas

Hebron Housing Services, the Salvation Army, Hope Center, Family Promise, and St. Vincent de Paul worked together to relocate all displaced individuals.

“We made a commitment that if anyone needs shelter, we’ll make it happen,” Haas said.

The shelter typically operates from November through April, relying on state grants, private funding, and donations to remain open in the winter.

Leaders are now considering year-round operation or repurposing an existing shelter for overflow or affordable housing. They said they want to make changes to best serve the community.

“Homelessness is a result of not enough affordable housing,” Haas said. “Do we have the option to turn one of our current shelters into a housing option for people? Then maybe we won’t need an overflow shelter.”

Officials will conduct a full sprinkler system inspection before reopening next season.

Haas acknowledged the community’s efforts to reopen the shelter after the first closure and said support remains crucial.

“We continue to need donations and volunteer help,” he said. “This community has done a nice job making sure people know we’re here to help.”

If you want to help, you can visit their website.

For a list of warming centers and shelter locations in Waukesha County, visit bit.ly/waukesha-warming.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip