Waukesha woman accused of hitting man, leaving him injured in street, back in court

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha woman accused of getting drunk, hitting a 63-year-old man, and leaving him nearly dead in the street last month is back in court Monday morning.

Tara Felten, 57, last appeared in court on Dec. 30, 2024, to hear the charges against her stemming from the downtown crash at Whiterock and Hartwell avenues.

Felten faces charges of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and hit-and-run involving great bodily harm, both felonies.

Watch our previous coverage of this story:

Waukesha woman accused of hitting man, leaving him nearly dead in the street

During her initial appearance, Court Commissioner Daniel Rieck recounted her comments to police after the crash. "To question whether it was a person or a squirrel was mind-blowing," Rieck said.

"The fact that there was someone lying on the ground with a brain bleed, with compound fractures, with injuries to one’s aorta, that was secondary at best, almost tertiary at best to, 'Oh my God, I have an OWI third,'" he added.

TMJ4 Waukesha County Court Commissioner Daniel Rieck

Felten was given a $40,000 cash bail.

Her custody status at the Waukesha County Jail was last updated on Dec. 29, 2024, the day before she was last in court, according to jail records.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip