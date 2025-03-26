Waukesha teacher’s final wish reflects a lifetime of putting students first

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha School District is mourning the loss of longtime educator Michelle Tranchita, a math coach at Hadfield Elementary School who spent almost 25 years in the district helping students grow both academically and personally.

Tranchita’s sister, Melanie Dold, remembers her not just as a devoted teacher, but as someone who poured her heart into her family, colleagues and students.

“She cared so immensely about her students, her kids, her own children, her family,” Dold smiled.

Principal Mike Elliott of Hadfield Elementary echoed that sentiment, describing Tranchita as an unwavering advocate for children.

“She would support and love you — and also make sure you’re learning,” Elliott said. “By the end of the year, 100% of kids were rocking fractions. Because of her work with that teacher, the students did so well.”

At the start of the school year in 2022, Tranchita had to take a step back after she was diagnosed with cancer. Though she initially recovered, a scan revealed the disease returned in 2024 and had spread aggressively.

Tranchita passed away peacefully on March 8 surrounded by family.

“There’s a part of her every day that walks in the building with me,” Elliott said. “It’s hard. Her memory and what she brought to us—and me—will live on forever.”

Instead of flowers, Tranchita's wish was for donations to be directed toward a snack fund for students at Hadfield Elementary. According to a GoFundMe created by Tranchita’s sister, 80% of the school's students live below the poverty line.

A simple snack, Elliott said, can go a long way toward helping students succeed. It’s also something many Hadfield teachers buy out of their own pockets.

“Something we think is simple — to them, it’s the world. It’s going to make a world of difference,” Elliott explained.

All funds will go directly to Hadfield Elementary, where Michelle’s friends and colleagues will use them to purchase snacks for their students.

“Michelle wanted to make sure she could help even while she was gone,” Dold said through tears.

She added that many people knew her for her genuine smile, boundless energy and fiercely protective nature.

According to her obituary, Tranchita competed in gymnastics, softball and cheerleading, later earning a black belt in karate and excelling in kickboxing. Outside the classroom, she found peace in gardening — “happiest with dirt under her nails and sweat on her brow.”

Besides teaching, Dold said one of her sister’s greatest joys was being a mother to her two sons, Tyler and Jack. Her obituary reads, “She has tirelessly loved them, guided them, celebrated their successes, advocated strongly for them, dried their tears, nursed them when sick and given her everything for their lives to be strong, bright and most importantly, happy. “

Those who wish to contribute to theHadfield Elementary Snack Fund can visit this GoFundMe.

