Waukesha residents react to upcoming visit by Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump's criminal trial is on a break, giving him a chance to make a campaign stop in Waukesha on Wednesday.
This will be Trump's second visit to Wisconsin this year. He plans to "contrast the peace, prosperity and security" of his first term with what his campaign calls Joe Biden's failed presidency.
Many of the people TMJ4's Sydni Eure spoke to in Waukesha say the big misstep in the last four years was the way inflation impacted the economy.
"Every year it kind of goes up a bit more and you have to budget a bit more," said Evan Smart in Waukesha.
"I've definitely felt the effects of inflation. It's definitely getting harder to make ends meet," added Allison Smart.
Others Sydni spoke to say they still stand with Trump and are eager to see him get back on the campaign trail.
"I'm glad he's coming, I won't be there because it's going to be so crowded but I'm glad he's coming," said Tom Pett. "I'd like to see him campaign a little bit more but he's stuck in the court room. So, I feel like it's not too promising for him to be tied up that way."
Others aren't really interested in what Trump or any other candidate on the ballot has to offer.
"Oh I don't think it's a good idea," said Heather Hodach in Waukesha. "I think both candidates are... I think we can do a lot better."
"I don't think he should be running," Heather added, in reference to Trump's campaign. "I think there's a reason for the trials so I don't think that he should be qualified as a candidate."
Former President Trump is set to begin speaking at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the Waukesha County Expo Center.
