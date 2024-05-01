Waukesha residents react to upcoming visit by Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump's criminal trial is on a break, giving him a chance to make a campaign stop in Waukesha on Wednesday.

This will be Trump's second visit to Wisconsin this year. He plans to "contrast the peace, prosperity and security" of his first term with what his campaign calls Joe Biden's failed presidency.

Many of the people TMJ4's Sydni Eure spoke to in Waukesha say the big misstep in the last four years was the way inflation impacted the economy.

"Every year it kind of goes up a bit more and you have to budget a bit more," said Evan Smart in Waukesha.

Sydni Eure, TMJ4 Allison and Evan Smart both have been feeling the effects of inflation and hope whoever is elected next will offer some relief.

"I've definitely felt the effects of inflation. It's definitely getting harder to make ends meet," added Allison Smart.

Others Sydni spoke to say they still stand with Trump and are eager to see him get back on the campaign trail.

Sydni Eure, TMJ4 Tom Pett is happy Trump is coming to Waukesha. He wishes Trump could get out of the court room and campaign more but doesn't think it will completely ruin his chances.



"I'm glad he's coming, I won't be there because it's going to be so crowded but I'm glad he's coming," said Tom Pett. "I'd like to see him campaign a little bit more but he's stuck in the court room. So, I feel like it's not too promising for him to be tied up that way."

Others aren't really interested in what Trump or any other candidate on the ballot has to offer.

"Oh I don't think it's a good idea," said Heather Hodach in Waukesha. "I think both candidates are... I think we can do a lot better."

Sydni Eure, TMJ4 Heather Hodach isn't thrilled about the Trumps visit or any of the presidential candidates for that matter. She wishes there were better qualified people to choose from.



"I don't think he should be running," Heather added, in reference to Trump's campaign. "I think there's a reason for the trials so I don't think that he should be qualified as a candidate."

Former President Trump is set to begin speaking at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the Waukesha County Expo Center.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip