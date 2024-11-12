WAUKESHA — A Waukesha resident has reached an unusual milestone: catching his 40th rat this year.

While rats have been an issue at his property for two years, Scott Boris said the number of rodents has increased significantly in 2024.

“You can hear what sounds like squirrels digging, so we take rat walks with my flashlight,” Boris explained.

TMJ4 News

Trail camera footage set up in his backyard has shown rats digging near his property over the past few months.

Each day before work, Boris has been trying to catch the rats using a variety of bait, including peanut butter, hot dogs, and now bacon grease.

Watch: Waukesha residents and business owners concerned over rat problem

Neighbors fed up with rat problem in Waukesha

“I’m trying to get the community to understand what we’re dealing with,” Boris said, showing a neighbor his trash can. "I opened my lid, and there were two of them lying there."

Boris is not alone in his frustrations. Many Waukesha residents have voiced concerns online, sharing stories of rats damaging homes, businesses, and vehicles.

"It's everywhere, especially around the river and Main Street," said Jose Suarez, the owner of Dave's Restaurant in downtown Waukesha.

TMJ4 News

Suarez has seen rats in the alley behind his business and keeps his doors closed to prevent them from coming inside.

The City of Waukesha has received 73 rat complaints in 2024, a decrease from 124 at this time last year.

City officials said they have been educating homeowners on how to prevent rats, but it’s ultimately the property owner’s responsibility.

The city recommends removing outdoor food sources, using tight lids on trash cans, and emptying them regularly.

However, some residents feel the city’s response isn’t enough.

“How many rats do we need to catch as a community per night to start crashing the population?” Boris said. “I’d like to see the city step in more, or at least provide better guidance.”

The city keeps track of all complaints and sends out mailers to neighborhoods impacted. If people have concerns, they can reach out to the City’s Community Development Department.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip