Waukesha resident woken by firefighters; lightning strike suspected cause of condo fire

WAUKESHA — Neighbors at a Waukesha condo complex were woken by the smell of smoke and the sound of sirens Tuesday morning.

Residents in the complex at 1501 Gabriel Drive initially called 911 believing the 8-unit building was struck by lightning.

“I jumped out of a dead sleep, all the way out of bed, and looked out my window because it sounded so close,” Jen Olson said. She lives in one of the units in the front of the complex with her son.

The Waukesha Fire Department responded to the complex at 6:15 Tuesday morning when they saw smoke coming from the attic, according to a press release.

First responders quickly put out the flames in the attic.

“The firetrucks pulled in here and there were emergency vehicles all over the street,” Olson recalled. “It’s very surreal.”

Waukesha Fire said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the initial reports of lightning match the findings of their fire investigation team.

No one was injured, but some units have water and smoke damage. The Fire Prevention Bureau staff is working with residents who need short-term housing arrangements.

Many neighbors like Olson decided to leave while crews make repairs temporarily.

“A lot of the units just have smoke smell, but one unit is completely totaled with smoke, water, and everything,” Olson explained.

Waukesha Fire said incidents like Tuesday’s fire are a reminder for everyone to be storm-aware and to practice exit drills at home.

If you believe your home has been struck by lightning, call 911.

