Waukesha police investigating theft of dozens of catalytic converters from bus lot

WAUKESHA, Wis — Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and looking for any witnesses after approximately 20 catalytic converters were stolen overnight from a local school bus company’s lot near Eugene and Arcadian in Waukesha.
The Waukesha Police Department said it is currently investigating the theft, which was discovered early Thursday morning at First Student Inc.’s lot, just before the start of scheduled student transportation services.
As a result, several school bus routes were expected to be delayed or canceled Thursday. School officials and the bus company are actively working to notify affected families and coordinate alternative transportation plans where possible, according to the release.
Police said they are “dedicating a significant amount of investigative resources to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.”
Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area overnight or who has relevant information is urged to contact Detective Chris Bloom at 262-524-3785.
