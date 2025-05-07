Waukesha families want student resources, not just building consolidation, in enrollment decline plan

WAUKESHA — The School District of Waukesha (SDW) has launched a long-range planning process to address declining enrollment and adjust how it uses its buildings and resources.

The initiative, called Optimizing Our Future, began this spring with a series of public information sessions.

District leaders say the process aims to involve families, staff and community members in shaping a plan that maintains educational quality while responding to enrollment trends.

Enrollment has dropped by roughly 3,000 students since 2012. The district expects to enroll about 9,675 students for the 2024-25 school year and projects a continued decline through at least 2034.

Total student capacity currently stands at 14,232, leaving approximately 4,557 open seats.

To respond, the district plans to reduce facility capacity by 10% to 15%. With 23 buildings, that could mean closing schools.

“I remember when the hallways were packed,” said Sarah Gaffney, a Waukesha graduate whose child may attend the district. “Now, with kids switching to online schools, you just don’t see that anymore.”

The planning process includes three phases:

Phase 1 (April–May 2025): Share information at public sessions and present data.

Phase 2 (May–October 2025): Gather input and develop a draft plan.

Phase 3 (October–December 2025): Present a final proposal to the school board.

Any board-approved recommendation would be implemented no sooner than fall 2026.

In recent years, the district has closed or repurposed several schools, reduced staff and bus routes, and shifted funding toward block scheduling, special education, STEM, dual language, and virtual learning.

“I don’t see a problem with condensing, as long as resources go to kids who really need them,” said Elizabeth Adelmeyer, who attended Waukesha schools and now has a daughter and granddaughter in the district. “Special needs programs and teachers should be the focus.”

Community members say they want the plan to support students beyond the classroom as well.

“As long as kids are getting an education, healthy food, and after-school activities, that’s what matters to us as parents,” said Ian Hall, whose son will attend Waukesha schools.

Other Wisconsin school districts, including Milwaukee, Green Bay, Kenosha, Wauwatosa, and West Allis, have also started reevaluating their school facilities.

The next public input session will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Horning Middle School.

Community members can find more information or submit questions at sdw.waukesha.k12.wi.us.

