Waukesha County residents highlight growing impact of social media shopping scams

WAUKESHA — Online shopping is more popular than ever, but it’s also a growing target for scammers — and Wisconsinites are losing money.

“Half of my purchases, if not more, are online,” Muskego resident Karen Pizur said. "You don't have to go into the store with people and it gets delivered to your door.’

But convenience can come at a cost.

According to the Better Business Bureau’s (BBB) 2024 fraud study, online shopping scams now comprise nearly 70% of all scam reports nationwide.

"Online shopping scams remain very, very big here in Wisconsin," said Lisa Schiller, the BBB’s senior director of investigations and media relations. "There's not a day that goes by that I don’t see these reports come in."

Scammers often use social media ads, especially on Facebook and Instagram, to promote deep discounts on popular products — from Stanley cups to Hoka shoes to sports jerseys.

The websites may look legitimate but often lack verified contact information, deliver counterfeit goods, or nothing at all.

Waukesha resident Ruffin Toney said he knows the pain firsthand.

"I ordered shoes and jackets online, and I came to find out it was overseas and I couldn't get my product," Toney said. "It's frustrating. I work hard for my money and I deserve to get what I paid for."

In one recent case, a Waukesha County woman lost nearly $3,000 in an online scam.

In 2023, more than 80% of people who encountered these scams lost money, with the Federal Trade Commission reporting $400 million in total losses tied to online purchases nationwide.

Schiller said scammers frequently shift their tactics to follow trends — using items like beauty products, weight loss drugs, or pet listings to lure buyers. Puppy scams that surged during the pandemic still appear regularly.

The BBB encourages shoppers to:



Research retailers before buying

Check for full contact info and reviews

Avoid deals that look too good to be true

Stay clear of unprofessional web pages

Use a credit card, not a debit card or payment app

"You've got to be smart," Pizur said. "Did I contact that company? Did I talk to that person?"

Schiller added that reporting scams is critical to preventing more victims.

“If I had a dime for every time I said, ‘Please report fraud,’ I’d be very wealthy,” she joked. “Your reports help us track trends and warn others.”

Consumers can file reports with the BBB Scam Trackeror theFederal Trade Commission.

With more than $240 billion spent online in the U.S. each year, experts say taking a few extra seconds to verify a purchase can make all the difference.

