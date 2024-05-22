Waukesha County Meals on Wheels seeking more volunteers to deliver meals

SUSSEX — Every weekday just before noon, a 91-year-old Sussex man stands at his door awaiting a special delivery.
Some days, it’s Melissa Schieble, who arrives with a smile and a freshly made meal in hand.
“I just love seeing the people. The smile on their face, the appreciation, the conversation,” Schieble, a mother of two, smiled.
This routine is part of Waukesha County’s Aging and Disability Resource Center’s (ADRC) Home Delivered Meal Program, commonly referred to as Meals on Wheels.
Monday through Friday, volunteers like Schieble pack and deliver meals to home-bound seniors 60 years and older across Waukesha County.
“Food is such an integral part of life and it should be more social,” Andy Holahan, the Sussex Dining Site Manager, said.
“A lot of those people only see or talk to one or two people a day, and a lot of that time it’s our driver," Holahan adds.
According to surveys from the Waukesha County ADRC, 16% of their consumers said the driver was the only person they saw in the week.
“My grandma used to have Meals on Wheels so it’s just nice to have someone check. We have close relationships and can see if they’re off,” Schieble said.
Along with the Home Delivered Meals program, the ADRC of Waukesha County offers other senior nutrition programs like dining lunch sites.
Combined, they serve around 2,000 consumers a year, which adds up to more than 159,000 meals.
The ADRC has locations in Waukesha, Brookfield, Mukwonago, Oconomowoc, Sussex, Menomonee Falls, and New Berlin.
Currently, the program has over 200 volunteers year-round.
“You meet the most wonderful people. The volunteers are beyond helpful. It makes me emotional talking about them,” Holahan smiled through tears.
He tells me the program is always looking for more volunteers as Waukesha County’s aging program grows.
People interested can be meal packers, servers, or drivers. For more information, you can email HHSvolunteers@waukeshacounty.gov or visit their website.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.