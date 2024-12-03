Waukesha County Board demands fair share of state funding; businesses hopeful

WAUKESHA COUNTY — For Sarah Risser, owner of Distinktive Merch Co., the holiday season is a busy time. Rising costs and local tax issues are adding pressure to her local business.

She and the thousands of others in Waukesha County nearly avoided a .5% sales tax increase in October, intended to address a budget shortfall. Under the proposal, the sales tax was scheduled to take effect July 1, 2025.

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow ultimately withdrew the plan to increase the sales tax.

“The thought of it was a little scary as we have the lowest sales tax in the area. Adding it on and with all the price increases, it’s been thought that it might hinder some sales in store,” Risser said.

Since then, the Waukesha County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution asking state lawmakers to look at the lack of funding Waukesha County receives to pay for mandated services.

"Despite being home to a significant portion of the state’s population, Waukesha County ranks second-to-last in per capita state funding among Wisconsin’s 72 counties. This lack of state support makes it difficult for the county to meet its residents’ needs," a news release said.

County officials, including Supervisor Jacob LaFontain, say the funding shortfall is a serious issue.

That’s why he authored the resolution urging state lawmakers to help address the county's financial gaps, which could lead to cuts in vital services like law enforcement and the prosecutor’s office.

“Where we have shortfalls, and we’re sending $1.5 billion to the state, the state is sitting on $4.6 billion that’s not being used to help anyone at all,” LaFontain said.

Risser hopes lawmakers will consider the impact on small businesses and local residents.

“I don’t know where it should come from but I think the little guys, the citizens, and the small businesses are probably the last place to look,” Risser said.

LaFontain said the resolution is a way to have open communication with the state.

TMJ4 reached out to several state lawmakers in Waukesha County for comment on potential next steps but did not immediately hear back.

