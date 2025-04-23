Waukesha church members expand community garden to address food needs

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Next to Southminster Presbyterian Church in Waukesha, the Richard Street Community Garden continues to offer space for residents to grow fresh produce and connect with neighbors.

The garden, started in 2006, is open to anyone. Church members prepare the plots each spring, and provide tools and water.

Christian Boyd, a pastor at the church, said the garden started in 2006 as a response to the need for fresh, seasonal food.

Since then, it's turned into much more.

“It’s not just a garden,” Boyd said. “It’s a park, a place where people reconnect—with the ground, nature, and each other.”

The garden has welcomed neighbors, families, and students from nearby schools and the Salvation Army’s summer program in Waukesha.

The space includes 29 plots, each measuring 10 by 20 feet, available for $20 per season.

“There’s a wide range of people here with a wide range of experiences who can help teach you,” said JP Kastner, church administrator. “We’re not just growing vegetables—we’re growing community.”

Church leaders now plan to expand their efforts.

Southminster recently joinedFood for the Journey, a collaborative of churches across Southeast Wisconin that grow and distribute food to underserved communities.

“Churches in the suburbs grow the food,” Kastner said. “And we supplement the needs of churches in the central city with fresh produce—things like finger foods that don’t need to be cooked.”

Congregations in Kettle Moraine, Menomonee Falls, Shorewood, West Allis, and other communities participate in the effort.

A local Eagle Scout plans to lead the construction of a second garden next to the church, adjacent to the current one.

The new space will help supply food pantries and organizations in need.

“People assume Waukesha has plenty because it’s a suburb,” Boyd said. “But a lot of people here face food insecurity too.”

According to 2020 data from Waukesha County, roughly one in four residents reported eating three or more servings of vegetables a day. Boyd believes that number can improve with community support and access.

“Having food available for anybody and everybody, no questions asked, is part of the church’s mission,” he said. “And hopefully, it becomes part of the community’s mission too.”

Anyone interested in reserving a plot at Richard Street Garden can call the church or visit www.southminsterchurch.org for more information.

