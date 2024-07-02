Waukesha church invites community to watch fireworks

WAUKESHA — Many people have a favorite spot to watch the Waukesha Independence Day Fireworks.

Pastor Tim Westendorf at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church claims his spot is at the top.

“It’s a fantastic view. Actually, it’s probably the best view of fireworks in Waukesha,” Westendorf smiled.

TMJ4 News Tim Westendorf is a Pastor at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Waukesha. They are inviting everyone to watch Waukesha's fireworks at the church which sits on a hill, complete with a DJ and hot dog launcher.

The church sits on a hill just across the street from Lowell Park where the fireworks are set off.

Last Independence Day, as the night grew closer, he said hundreds of people found their way to the church.

“Last year, I noticed a bunch of cars in our lot and wondered what was going on down there. They just kept coming and filled our whole lot,” Westendorf recalled.

That’s why Westendorf came to TMJ4’s Let’s Talk Waukesha event.

He said, this year, the church will be welcoming anyone who wants a sweet spot to watch the show.

“Some of our teens will be selling concessions and the proceeds will go to their mission trip. We’re also going to have a DJ,” Westendorf said.

“The biggest part is we have procured a hot dog launcher.”

Organizers from the church will be there around 6 or 7 p.m. and invite everyone to claim a spot on the hill.

The show is something many in Waukesha look forward to every year.

“No matter where you go, it’s a good show. All about fun and community,” Waukesha resident, Jeanette Dvorak, smiled.

The fireworks at Lowell Park are July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

You can find the other fireworks locations below:

