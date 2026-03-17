Waukesha business sold the All or Nothing winning ticket on Friday the 13th

WAUKESHA — Whether you believe in the superstitions of Friday the 13th or not, the last two Friday the 13ths proved to be more of a lucky day than a bad one, as a couple of people won the All or Nothing lottery prize.

One of the winning tickets was sold at Foxx View Lanes on Sunset Drive in Waukesha on March 13 — a Friday.

Charlie Neibergall/AP FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The winning ticket was worth $100k.

The last All or Nothing winning ticket to have been sold in Wisconsin was Friday the 13th in February. The winning ticket was purchased in Oshkosh.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, the largest Friday the 13th win was in April 2018, in which a player won a $1 million Mega Millions prize.

Any retailer that sells a Wisconsin Lottery ticket that has a winning prize of over $599 will receive a 2% Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive of up to $100k.

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