Water leak causes 'catastrophic damage' at Mukwonago High School

School was canceled Friday for all Mukwonago Area School District schools after a water leak at Mukwonago High School caused catastrophic damage to the district’s network servers.

The district shared the update Thursday, saying the leak led to a total loss of internet-based systems, including email, phones, HVAC, data and security. On Friday, the district released a statement revealing the cause: a science lab sink that overflowed and went unnoticed for nearly an hour.

According to the statement, water seeped through the lab floor into the server room directly below, damaging the district’s network infrastructure. The IT department determined repairs couldn’t be completed in time for school to safely resume Friday.

However, the district said its information technology and buildings and grounds teams worked tirelessly to restore network systems.

“We are grateful for their work and the work of our Mukwonago High School staff to do this so quickly. At this time, we are confident that our systems will be close to normal by Monday, and we plan on resuming classes at that time,” the statement said.

