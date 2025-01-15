WAUKESHA — Roughly 30 volunteers spent Tuesday morning preparing Waukesha’s emergency winter overflow shelter for its reopening.

The shelter was set to open in December, but a broken sprinkler caused significant water damage to the building.

Kathleen Fisher, CEO of Hebron Housing Services, said the damage was severe, ruining the floors and walls.

“We needed to get the doors open as quickly as possible, and so people really put the pedal to the metal,” Fisher said.

TMJ4 News Kathleen Fisher

Since then, dozens of volunteers have stepped up to clean, organize, and prepare the shelter for its reopening on Thursday, Jan. 16.

One of the volunteers, Ellie Boyce, spent the day cleaning the kitchen.

“It’s a huge sense of community, and having a warm, comfortable place is a huge help for these people,” Boyce said.

TMJ4 News Ellie Boyce

On Tuesday, other volunteers were trained to drive a van transporting individuals between Waukesha’s day shelters and the emergency overflow shelter daily.

The emergency shelter provides an overnight refuge from the frigid Wisconsin temperatures. When other area shelters fill up, men, women, and families are directed there.

Fisher said four individuals and three families currently staying in motels will move into the shelter, and she anticipates the other beds will fill up quickly. The shelter can serve 35 to 40 people.

Watch: Volunteers, local groups prepare for reopening of Waukesha emergency shelter

Volunteers and local groups prepare for reopening of Waukesha emergency overflow shelter

The reopening comes a week after a homeless encampment near Waukesha’s Frame Park was cleared. TMJ4 saw workers in the area disposing of materials and escorting the few individuals still present.

Some at the site told TMJ4’s Kaylee Staral they weren’t sure where they would go.

Joe Nettesheim, executive director of Family Promise Waukesha County, emphasized the ongoing need for resources.

“We’re getting more calls than we can help,” Nettesheim said. “But the reality is shelter isn’t the solution—at least not the final solution. If we’re going to address homelessness, we need more affordable housing.”

TMJ4 News Joe Nettesheim

Fisher added that the emergency shelter is a temporary solution aimed at helping individuals transition to other shelters that offer rent assistance or job placement services.

“It’s a community issue. Everybody has to respond and get involved. It has to be a collaborative effort. Whether it’s advocating or volunteering, all of it is important,” Nettesheim said.

Despite the challenges, Nettesheim sees a silver lining.

“Even though we were delayed in opening, it’s brought attention to the issue and the need for the community to get involved,” he said.

The shelter will be open daily from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., starting Thursday. Volunteers and donations are always needed.

If you want to help, you can visit their website.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip