"Unauthorized access" to Menomonee Falls School District systems found Friday

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — The Menomonee Falls School District (MFSD) experienced "unauthorized access" to its systems on Friday, according to an email sent to parents by Superintendent David Muñoz.

Initial communication by the district said it responded to the incident within 10 minutes of learning about it and then took measures to turn off the internet throughout MFSD. Turning off the internet also prevented the district from making or receiving phone calls, MFSD said in the email update.

No personal data appeared to be compromised at this time, according to MFSD.

Cybersecurity experts and the MFSD technology team worked together to address the incident and police were notified in case an emergency response became necessary. MFSD said it believes the internet should be restored in time for school Monday, but will provide an update on its progress around 7 a.m.

Internet access is still off and access to certain programs for teachers and students will temporarily be unavailable. School will continue on Monday, even if the internet is not restored, according to MFSD.

The district is investigating to learn why the incident took place and the scope of what occurred.

According to Muñoz, the priority is the safety and security of the students, staff and family members, "not just physically, but digitally as well."

