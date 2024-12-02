Two people injured after semi-truck crash on I-94 at Golden Lake Road

OCONOMOWOC, wisc. — Two people were hospitalized after a crash involving a semi-truck and a pickup truck on I-94 at Golden Lake Road.

Crews responded Monday afternoon. The crash impacted both eastbound and westbound lanes.

Western Lakes Fire District

The two people hospitalized were extricated from their vehicles and taken to a trauma center, according to a Facebook post from the Western Lakes Fire District.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

Officials urge drivers to exercise extra caution around emergency crews at the scene.

