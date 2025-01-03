TMJ4 speaks to the group supporting grieving families after tragedy at a Sussex school

SUSSEX, Wis. — Classes are canceled Friday for the Hamilton School District after a student was killed by a bus shortly before school started Thursday morning.
"I feel horrible for them," said parent Robert Hildebrandt. "We were really upset when we heard about it."
The shocking news shook parents and students as they learned about the traumatic event. Following the tragedy, Waukesha County and the Hamilton School District partnered to offer resources to families grieving.
TMJ4 reporter Brendyn Jones sat down with Dr. Jessica Juneau, who coordinates the Critical Incident Stress Management Team for Waukesha County.
"It is a one-time service to help individuals come to terms with what's happened and to be able to move forward with their life," Juneau told TMJ4.
The team was also there after the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. On Thursday afternoon, they met with families in the hours after the incident as they processed their emotions.
"You see a lot of sadness, a lot of grief, a lot of guilt too," Juneau said.
Many of the witnesses were children. Parents now have the tough task of walking their kids through this grief.
It's something that Juneau's team offers guidance on, teaching parents different ways children show grief and how they can offer support.
ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:
- Helping Young Children with Traumatic Grief: Tips for Caregivers
- Parent Tips for Helping Preschool-Age Children after Disasters
Juneau says it's important to realize that any emotions you may be feeling after an event like Thursday's are valid.
"One, I'm not alone in what I am feeling and experiencing or what my family members are experiencing," Juneau said about what the team tells people. "Two, to have it normalized that my reaction is what to be expected given this very abnormal situation."
On Friday night, the Cooperating Churches of Sussex will host a prayer vigil at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, starting at 7 p.m.
