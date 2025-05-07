Three moms, one mission: 'Love Your Belly' event in Oconomowoc aims to help other moms

OCONOMOWOC — What began as a shared idea among three local moms has grown into a community event focused on connecting, educating, and uplifting mothers across Southeast Wisconsin.

Vanessa Fritz, Julie Collins, and Erin Guenterberg are from Oconomowoc and came up with the concept after years of working closely with parents and families.

Fritz, a pediatric and prenatal chiropractor, often referred her patients to local resources.

Collins, a newborn and family photographer, captured the earliest moments of parenthood.

And Guenterberg, owner of Lake Country Family Fun, specialized in helping families discover trusted activities and services.

“We met 13 years ago,” said Guenterberg, explaining how the idea came to fruition.

“I had to use a chiropractor to help me get pregnant, something I never would have thought about. If we knew there were businesses that could help us, it would be a lot easier.”

Together, they launched Love Your Belly—a free event that celebrates motherhood and gives new and expecting parents access to reliable, local support.

“You need a lactation consultant? Here are people I've worked with. People I trust,” said Fritz. “You need someone? I know someone.”

The event, now in its fourth year, features more than 30 vendors offering services like pelvic floor therapy, doula care, prenatal chiropractic, and parenting education.

“It’s a tribe. You need a tribe,” said Collins. “Motherhood, for me, is the best thing—I could cry. It’s a journey like no other.”

Organizers say many of the vendors are women-owned businesses dedicated to supporting families through every stage of pregnancy and parenting.

“The biggest thing is feeling like you’re being heard. How many people have these questions? Who do you go to? Who do you ask?” Fritz asked.

“I’ve been there, let me help you.”

This year’s event also supports Safe Babies Healthy Families, a program that provides prenatal education and parenting support to break cycles of trauma and neglect. Guests who bring donations will receive an extra entry into the door prize giveaway.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, May 10

Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: 1300 Summit Ave., Suite 201, Oconomowoc

Admission: Free

Parking: Behind the Avenue Square Mall

The first 50 attendees will receive swag bags with samples, discounts, and giveaways.

