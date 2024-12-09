Thousands line streets for Waukesha Christmas Parade; Local business thanks community

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Thousands of people lined the streets for this year’s Waukesha Christmas Parade, themed "Home for the Holidays," to celebrate the season with their community.

The event, for many, was also emotional.

It has been three years since the 2021 parade tragedy, where a man drove an SUV through the parade route, killing six and injuring more than 60.

This year, a local business also showed resilience.

"A lot of these employees haven't seen each other since the fire. Many are hurting, so what a great opportunity it is to bring everyone home," Susie Taylor said.

Taylor is the co-owner of Oscar's Frozen Custard. The beloved community staple in the town of Brookfield caught fire in November and nearly burned to the ground.

The fire devastated the beloved diner, leaving employees and customers heartbroken. Taylor said the outpouring of support from the community helped lift her spirits.

"You know, I wasn't feeling the Christmas spirit too much," Taylor explained. "But the outpour of love and support has been incredible, making this holiday season very special. This is our way of saying thank you so much for supporting us."

The Taylor family and Oscar's employees walked in the 61st Waukesha Christmas Parade with a special float featuring a globe. Taylor said it was to show that community support means the world.

Danielle Chmielewski and her niece have attended the Waukesha parade for years. This year, the event felt even more meaningful after the fire at Oscar's.

"I've gone to Oscar's since I was eight. When I woke up and saw that happened, I was devastated," Chmielewski said. "But like everyone says, we are Waukesha strong, all of the community out here."

The parade began with a "lantern walk" to honor and remember the six victims of the 2021 parade tragedy.

It also featured dozens of festive floats, local marching bands, and the beloved Dancing Grannies.

The crowd cheered as the floats passed by, embracing the theme of "Home for Christmas." For many, it was a reminder of the unity and strength of the community.

For the Oscar's family, the parade was a reminder that home is where the heart is. Taylor said their family is designing a new restaurant, and as soon as they get the go-ahead, they will start to rebuild.

