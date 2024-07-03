A search is underway for a missing child in Waukesha County.

The sheriff's department is asking for help locating 4-year-old Aaron Amell.

Investigators say the child was taken from his father's home Tuesday afternoon in Pewaukee.

The boy is believed to be with his biological mother Rachel.

Police say she does not have legal custody and may be headed toward Louisville, Kentucky in a blue Honda Pilot SUV.

If you have any information, call the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department.

