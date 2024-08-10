Tear gas, K9s and tasers: Waukesha suspect in standoff sent to hospital

WAUKESHA, Wis — A suspect armed with a knife barricaded himself in a garage Saturday morning, and when Waukesha authorities failed to negotiate the suspect out of the garage, tear gas, tasers and K9s were used to arrest him.

The Waukesha Police Department was dispatched to E. Broadway for a subject having a "mental break" and who was yelling threats in the callers yard, according to a release.

When police arrived at the scene the person who called had locked the house doors and left. The suspect was in the yard and ran into a two-car garage and barricaded himself inside, but left one of the overhead doors open.

WPD called the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department for an armored car and additional officers, WPD's Deployable Technology Unit for a second armored car and tactical officers and called the WCSD K9 Unit.

Negotiators tried speaking with the suspect using a PA system and a throw phone, which is a low-cost pre-paid phone that could be thrown into the garage for the suspect to use.

Officers negotiated and tried de-escalation techniques with the suspect for four hours with no success, so CS gas — a version of tear gas — was fired into the garage.

The suspect came out of the garage to get away from the gas but still did not cooperate with officers so they fired less-than-lethal ammunition. Avoiding the ammunition, the suspect ran back into the garage.

According to the release, officers had no more options to get the suspect out peacefully.

They sent a K9 into the garage, where the suspect resisted the dog and officers. One of the officers tased him.

The taser worked well enough for the officers to take the suspect into custody and be transported to Waukesha Memorial Hospital to get medical clearance so he can eventually be taken to the Waukesha County Jail.

He was the only one injured, and is facing domestic charges, according to the release.

