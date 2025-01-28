Sussex community honors Finn Katona at Culver's fundraiser

SUSSEX — The Culver's in Sussex became a superhero hub Tuesday as the community gathered to honor Finn Katona, a 4K student tragically killed by a school bus earlier this month.

Families and community members, many in superhero attire, filled the restaurant in support of the 5-year-old who loved superheroes.

“Today was superhero day at school, so that’s why my son is in this shirt,” said Kalah Spaudy, whose child attends Willow Springs Learning Center, where Fin went. “The tragedy hit close to home. It was really hard. You feel for the family because it could’ve been any of them.”

TMJ4 News Kalah Spaude and her son Crosby.

Finn’s loved ones describe him as a precious soul full of love, affection, and endless curiosity.

Culver’s pledged 25% of Tuesday’s sales, including gift cards, to the Finn Katona Memorial Fund. The money will be “allocated for the betterment of children in the communities Finn has touched.”

Across Sussex, teachers, parents, and neighbors alike felt Finn’s loss deeply.

Pattie Atherton and Lynn Balke delivered Culver’s lunches Tuesday to teachers at Willow Springs Learning Center.

TMJ4 News Patti Atherton and Lynn Balke

“My daughter teaches at Willow Springs,” Atherton said. “They wanted to reach out and help the community helping them so much.”

Along with the fundraiser, it was also superhero day at Willow Spring 4K, another gesture to honor Finn.

Lynn Balke Teachers at Willow Spring 4K.

Richard Wenninger, Finn’s great-uncle, appreciated the turnout.

“Seeing everyone come together like this means the world,” Wenninger said. “I know it’s what Finn liked and I can honestly say it’s satisfying,” referencing the superhero decor.

TMJ4 News Richard Wenninger

James Liegel, owner and operator of Sussex Culver’s, said his team wanted to do something special.

“We’re assembling our strongest people — pretty much the Culver’s Avengers,” Liegel smiled.

As meals were served, the community’s message of love and solidarity was clear.

“We love you, we care about you, and we’re all here to help you,” said Atherton.

The fundraiser continues until 10 p.m. Tuesday at Culver’s in Sussex.

