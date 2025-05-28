SUMMIT — After restoring several barns on her family’s 280-acre flower farm, Rebekah Carsey wants to open them for small events such as baby showers, workshops and seminars.

Before that can happen, she needs the Village of Summit to change its zoning code.

“This land took a lot of love, a lot of sweat and tears,” Carsey said. “We’re about a half mile from any neighbor. It feels like another world when you step back here.”

TMJ4 News Rebekah Carsey

Carsey and her mother, co-owners of White Stag 1894, began cultivating flower fields in 2023 and now operate a seasonal U-pick operation.

That same year, Carsey asked the village to amend the zoning ordinance to allow agricultural buildings in the A-1 Agricultural District to be rented for private gatherings under conditional use.

Watch: Summit farmer pushes for zoning change to host events

Village of Summit revisits barn event zoning ordinance

“We love having the community come to our farm and pick their own flowers,” Carsey said. “Hopefully they’ll begin looking at an ordinance for event barns in Summit, which would allow us to use this space more for the community — whether it’s a baby shower, wedding shower, or even a seminar.”

She said opening the barns for events would help generate additional income while preserving the property for agricultural use.

“We’d love to keep this land preserved instead of selling it off for development,” she said. “Having extra uses helps us do that.”

During a public hearing in 2024, residents shared mixed feedback.

Some supported the idea, saying it would help preserve open space and strengthen community connections. Others voiced concerns about noise, increased traffic, and the potential for frequent weekend events.

Several opponents pushed for limits on weddings and questioned whether such gatherings would disrupt the rural character of the area. Others warned against what they saw as the creeping commercialization of farmland.

Following that hearing, the village board voted against the proposed ordinance.

“They wanted more information, so they created a special use committee to look into it more,” Carsey said. “It’s up to them now to come up with the right ordinance for the Village of Summit.”

Now, the village is considering adding several new conditional uses to the zoning code, including event barns and agritourism. A public listening session scheduled for this Thursday will give residents the chance to weigh in before the ordinance is written.

The session will take place at Village Hall. Residents are encouraged to attend and provide input.

