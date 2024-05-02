Several lanes closed on I-41 near Menomonee Falls for overturned semi

WisDOT has several lanes in each direction closed in I-41 near Menomonee Falls.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is working to right an overturned semi truck.

Two right-hand lanes on the northbound side and one lane on the southbound side are closed near County Road Q.

The crash causing the truck to tip happened around 8:30 Thursday morning. Officials expect the closure to last at least two hours.

