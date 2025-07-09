Search underway at City Beach in Oconomowoc for a ‘possible swimmer that went under the water’

OCONOMOWOC — Divers are actively searching an Oconomowoc beach for a possible swimmer who went underwater Wednesday.
According to the Western Lakes Fire District, crews were requested at City Beach in Oconomowoc for “a possible swimmer that went under the water,” with divers from Western Lakes and Lake County Fire actively searching the area.
Officials are also asking the public to contact Waukesha County dispatch if “you’re missing an approximately 7-year-old male.”
An employee at Buddy’s Beach Bungalow, located along the lakefront, told TMJ4’s Susan Kim that there are tons of people searching and said she heard “they are looking for a missing child.”
Watch: Search underway at City Beach for a possible swimmer who went underwater
TMJ4 has reached out to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and the Western Lakes fire chief but has not yet heard back.
Waukesha County dispatch can be reached at 262-446-5070.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.
