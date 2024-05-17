Rock 4 Vets concert to benefit veterans dealing with PTSD

The Rock 4 Vets concert in New Berlin next weekend will benefit veterans dealing with PTSD.

The concert will raise money for the non-profit, Guitars 4 Vets.

The event on May 23rd, sponsored by Eagle Disposal, will cost attendees $20. Doors and bar will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30.

Enjoy performances from Willy Porter, Rob Anthony, The WhiskeyBelles and K.B. and the Dungarees.

Read more about the event and buy tickets here.

