Watch Now
NewsWaukesha County

Actions

Retired Elm Grove officer hit by train in 2009 while trying to rescue a child has died

Memorials can be sent to the Village of Elm Grove.
Retired Officer John M. Krahn
Elm Grove Wisconsin Police Department
Retired Officer John M. Krahn
Retired Officer John M. Krahn
Posted
and last updated

ELM GROVE, Wis. — A retired Elm Grove police officer who was struck by a train while rescuing a 2-year-old stuck in a minivan on Memorial Day in 2009 has died.

John Krahn died on Dec. 17 at age 57. He served with the Elm Grove Police Department for 19 years.

The police department announced Krahn’s death in aFacebook post,calling it a tragic loss and highlighting his dedication to the community.

Retired Officer John M. Krahn
Retired Officer John M. Krahn

Krahn taught in the DARE program, a series of police-led classroom lessons that teach children from kindergarten through 12th grade how to resist peer pressure and live drug- and violence-free lives.

He was honored for his heroic actions during the 2009 Memorial Day Parade, receiving the Medal of Valor, Lifesaving, and Purple Heart awards from the department.

Krahn was also featured in The Book of Man by William J. Bennett and received the Carnegie Hero Award, the National Law Enforcement Award, and the Top Cop Award.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, according to his obituary.

Memorials can be sent to the Village of Elm Grove.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

klopf.jpg

Meet your Waukesha County reporter: Rebecca Klopf
PROFILE PIC STAREL.png

Meet your Waukesha County reporter: Kaylee Staral