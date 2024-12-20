Retired Elm Grove officer hit by train in 2009 while trying to rescue a child has died

ELM GROVE, Wis. — A retired Elm Grove police officer who was struck by a train while rescuing a 2-year-old stuck in a minivan on Memorial Day in 2009 has died.

John Krahn died on Dec. 17 at age 57. He served with the Elm Grove Police Department for 19 years.

The police department announced Krahn’s death in aFacebook post,calling it a tragic loss and highlighting his dedication to the community.

Elm Grove Wisconsin Police Department Retired Officer John M. Krahn

Krahn taught in the DARE program, a series of police-led classroom lessons that teach children from kindergarten through 12th grade how to resist peer pressure and live drug- and violence-free lives.

He was honored for his heroic actions during the 2009 Memorial Day Parade, receiving the Medal of Valor, Lifesaving, and Purple Heart awards from the department.

Krahn was also featured in The Book of Man by William J. Bennett and received the Carnegie Hero Award, the National Law Enforcement Award, and the Top Cop Award.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, according to his obituary.

Memorials can be sent to the Village of Elm Grove.

