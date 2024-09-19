Residents thrilled for opening of Brookfield's first inclusive playground

Brookfield’s first fully inclusive playground is now open for business, or play!

Community members were thrilled after the Brookfield Jayces Wirth Park Playground officially opened after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday night.

“We’ve been super excited for it to open. It was time for an update,” Kayla Beaudry, a nanny at the park, smiled.

After the old 'Wirth Park Tot Lot’ at Wirth Park was removed, construction crews spent the summer transforming the area into a roughly one million dollar playground for people of all abilities.

“This was a great opportunity to capitalize on an existing renovation need and meet a new need by offering a robust playground,” Amy Zimmerman, a playground committee member, said.

“It’s not only wheelchair accessible, but there’s a number of other features that allow participants to interact and account for each others’ needs.”

The playground includes wheelchair-accessible ramps, swings, and even slides that are brand new to the market.

It also includes other fixtures, such as a quiet corner and music station, that cater to people with neurological or developmental conditions.

“This is great for the little ones and the big ones. I love the built-in seating and all of the fun things along the wall the kids can tinker with,” Beaudry explained as she played with her kids.

Zimmerman said many in the community had contacted the Brookfield Parks and Recreation department about the need and demand for an inclusive space.

When renovations were due for the old playground, she and others on the playground committee got to work.

“We picked the design with the most play value and offered the most to the community. It’s such a great feeling to see everyone coming out, enjoying the play space, and seeing their surprise and wonder at all of the play features,” Zimmerman said.

The new playground was funded in a variety of ways, including donations, ARPA funds, and private funding. After years of planning, the inclusive space is now a reality.

“One of the elements of inclusivity is also just encouraging interaction between playground users. Taking what may be a solo experience and turning it into an opportunity to make it a more collaborative experience,” Zimmerman said.

