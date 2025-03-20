HARTLAND — A lawsuit filed just weeks before a crucial vote is intensifying the debate over Arrowhead Union High School District’s $136 million referendum.

The legal challenge, brought by a taxpayer group identified in the lawsuit as Arrowhead No, U.A., alleges the district misled voters about the project’s true cost and necessity.

John Marek, a taxpayer from Merton and a member of Arrowhead No, U.A., is among those fighting against the proposal. He voted against a similar $262 million referendum in November and believes the district is not being transparent.

“The ultimate goal, at this late date, would be to stop the referendum in its tracks,” Marek said. “Almost 60% of voters rejected the last proposal, yet the board is moving forward with another costly plan.”

TMJ4 News John Marek

The school board is now asking voters to approve $136.2 million on April 1 to consolidate the two Arrowhead High School buildings under one roof and improve safety.

“We exhausted all other means,” Marek said. “The school board and administration aren’t listening. We didn’t want to go this route, but they forced us here.”

Watch: Residents split over lawsuit seeking to block Arrowhead's $136M referendum

New lawsuit aims to stop Arrowhead School referendum

The lawsuit alleges the district tried to pass referenda through "misstatements, concealing of actual facts, trickery about the need for repairs to the buildings, and inaccurate and false statements about the true costs to the taxpayers.”

Filed March 18 in Waukesha County Circuit Court, the lawsuit claims the district “knowingly provided misleading financial details” about the current referendum, failing to disclose that the total cost, including interest, could exceed $230 million over the life of the bonds.

The lawsuit further alleges that the district's previous referendum proposal in November 2024 also misrepresented costs, with plaintiffs stating the actual total—when factoring in interest—would have been around $405 million.

Parents like Kristen Neuman believe the referendum is necessary to keep Arrowhead competitive and safe.

“Every project a school takes on requires loans, no different than a mortgage or car,” Neuman said. “You’re not told the total price including interest.”

Neuman, part of the pro-referendum group, Arrowhead Yes, says the legal battle distracts from the district’s pressing needs.

“This lawsuit just reinforces our commitment to finding and supporting a fiscally responsible solution for Arrowhead’s needs,” she said.

TMJ4 News Kirsten Neuman

Read Arrowhead Yes’ full statement:

“A few in this community are focused on negativity and scare tactics. They have taken the stance that they will say no to everything the school proposes.



At yes for AHS we are focused on finding a fiscally responsible solution. The school is facing $143 million in maintenance over the next two decades to maintain two outdated buildings. With a focus on fiscal responsibility, we believe the $136 million referendum does two things. It creates financial efficiencies and a safer more secure and modern environment for students. We believe the choice for the community is clear.”



TMJ4 News reached out to Arrowhead’s superintendent for comment but did not receive a response.

The referendum vote is scheduled for April 1.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip