Residents 'getting ahead' through free financial program in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — For years, Paul Potkay felt like he was behind.

That changed on Tuesday when he officially graduated from a free financial program in Waukesha called Getting Ahead.

“This program helped me get over a hard time and now I’m on the road to success,” Potkay explained.

But his road has been anything but easy.

In 2017, Potkay was diagnosed with Leukemia. As he went through treatment, including a bone marrow transplant, he experienced homelessness.

Potkay said the procedures cost millions.

TMJ4 News Paul Potkay just graduated from St. Vincent de Paul Waukesha County's Get Ahead program. After overcoming cancer and homelessness, he said this free program has helped him get back on his feet. He now hopes to own his own plumbing business.

“This really opened my eyes and took the boulder off my back to reach my goals and to get ahead in the world,” Potkay smiled.

The free program is run by St. Vincent de Paul Waukesha County. It includes 16 sessions of workshops that help people like Potkay create financial stability.

The classes spend time assessing strengths, learning financial skills, and creating a personal financial plan that they present at graduation.

“I moved to Waukesha about three years ago and I came with nothing,” Tracey Hassinger shared. She graduated in 2023.

“I was trying to work my way up and was getting stuck. This program came along and offered me so many opportunities. Today, I have savings, and I have a future,” Hassinger smiled as she watched the new graduates.

TMJ4 News Tracey Hassinger is a 2023 graduate of the program and is working to become a facilitator. She says the program changed her life by teaching her financial skills through planning and goal setting.

Tuesday’s ceremony marked the 33rd and 34th classes with a total of 22 graduates that speak both Spanish and English.

“Language for many is a barrier. This program gives an extra push to make those connections, make goals, and achieve them,” Andres Dominguez, a facilitator and graduate, said.

TMJ4 News Andres Dominguez is also a graduate and current facilitator. He helps people who speak Spanish make connections in the community while setting financial goals.

The free programs offer participants a stipend, gas card, and free dinner.

“There are a lot of homeless and immigrants here that need something like this. It’s a really good thing for Waukesha. There’s a greater need than people see,” Hassinger explained.

Potkay said since joining, he’s completed an apprenticeship for plumbing with the Waukesha Workforce Development Program. He hopes to open his own plumbing business.

For more information, you can visit their website.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip