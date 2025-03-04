Police investigating suspicious package at Oconomowoc City Hall; no threat to public

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — There is no threat to the public as police in Oconomowoc investigate a suspicious package left at city hall, a local alderman tells TMJ4 News.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate.

Watch: What we know about a police situation in Oconomowoc:

Police investigating 'suspicious circumstance' at Oconomowoc City Hall

"I don't know of anybody who would have ill feelings against us," Alderman Kevin Ellis said. "We're here for the community, we love our community, we want to keep it safe...it just doesn't make any sense."

Check back often for updates.

