'Places like this offer hope:' Waukesha emergency winter shelter faces delay due to water damage

WAUKESHA — As temperatures drop this week, a Waukesha nonprofit is facing a setback.

A Waukesha County emergency winter overflow shelter, which helps people experiencing homelessness, was set to open next week on Dec. 16.

However, a broken sprinkler caused significant water damage to the building last Wednesday.

Kathleen Fisher, CEO of Hebron Housing Services, said the damage was severe.

"When I looked through the window, my heart was broken because I knew we weren't going to open on time," Fisher said.

The facility is now drying out, and Fisher hopes they can reopen in the new year.

Hebron Housing Services runs the emergency winter overflow shelter, which can serve 35-40 individuals. The nonprofit also offers year-round services.

Fisher said opening the shelter is urgent, especially as temperatures continue to drop.

"People don't often think about the struggles in Waukesha or Lake Country," Fisher said. "On any given night, we could use up to 275 housing units."

In 2023, Waukesha County provided services to nearly 2,000 people experiencing homelessness.

Eugenio Spence, a resident of the Siena House shelter, knows the value of a safe place to stay.

"Being homeless is not a friendly place," Spence said. "But this shelter has given me hope again. It encouraged me to get back into the field I love, working as a caregiver to dementia and Alzheimer's patients."

Spence, who has stayed in several shelters, said Siena House stands out. It's also run by the team at Hebron Housing Services.

"It's different because they care about you," he said. He hopes the winter overflow shelter opens soon so others can get the same help.

"I have a reason, I have a purpose, I have hope," Spence said. "Places like this offer hope. We need more of them."

With the shelter opening delayed, the community is being asked for help as they rebuild. Fisher says donations—both monetary and in-kind—are welcomed. You can find more information on their website.

