OCONOMOWOC — For the Pius XI High School Class of 1968, Monday night wasn’t just about baseball — it was about friendship, milestones, and memories.

More than 30 graduates gathered at a Lake Country DockHounds game to celebrate a major life marker: turning 75 years old.

“We all turn 75 this year, graduated in 1968, and this is one big fat 75th birthday party,” smiled Mary Szajna, who helped organize the event.

TMJ4 News Pius XI High School class of 1968

Many classmates traveled from near and far to reconnect in the stands. For Gloria Vanaackem and Joanie Langkau, the connection goes back to freshman year — when they were just faces in a sea of more than 600 students.

“We’ve known each other a good long time,” Langkau said with a laugh. “It makes you happy we can still do this — we carve out special time for our Pius people.”

Watch: Pius Class of '68 celebrates milestone 75th birthdays at Dockhounds game

Pius Class of '68 celebrates milestone 75th birthdays at Dockhounds game

From cheerleaders and football players, to now-retired nurses and police chiefs, the group shared stories, photos, and plenty of laughter throughout the evening — just like they have at their regular reunions over the years.

“We’ve been having class reunions every five years, religiously,” Vanaackem said with a laugh. “Did we grow up? We’re trying.”

Szajna first mentioned the idea at TMJ4’s Let’s Talk Oconomowoc listening session, saying their friendships have only strengthened over time.

“To meet them and associate with them is the privilege of my life,” she said.

TMJ4 News Mary Szajna

Between baseball cheers and birthday songs, classmates shared some advice for younger generations:

“Enjoy every minute.”



“Faith, family, and friends — in that order.”



“Keep your friendships.”



“Do what you love to do, and you’ll be good at it.”

As the DockHounds took the field, it was the group in the stands that stole the show.

“How often do you get all of these people together?” Szajna said. “Graduate together, all turn 75 — it’s something special.”

And after 75 years of living — and loving each other’s company — it’s clear this class still knows how to celebrate.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip