Pewaukee Farmers Market opens for 2025 season

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — The Pewaukee Farmers Market opens for the 2025 season at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Galilee Lutheran Church.

The market will continue from 3 to 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday through Oct. 15 and will include a variety of vendors, music and kid's activities.

This year, food trucks have been invited to participate in the market. Bub's Brews, Fiddlesticks Kettle Corn & Lemonade

and P & C Kitchen are among the food trucks that have signed up.

Vendors who will be on site include:



Connect Chiropractic

Creative Renovations

Happy Tails-Chase Place

Java Twist

Jen's Sweetmix

L’BRI Pure n’ Natural

Mai Lee Produce

Moleta Artisanal Sharpening

Of the Land

Peace and Love Sourdough

Plowshare Fair Trade

Sassy Sweets Bakery LLC

Sign Dog Food Supplement

The Makers Word

For more information, visit the Pewaukee Farmers Market Facebook Page.

