Pewaukee Farmers Market opens for 2025 season

Jodie Filenius
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — The Pewaukee Farmers Market opens for the 2025 season at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Galilee Lutheran Church.

The market will continue from 3 to 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday through Oct. 15 and will include a variety of vendors, music and kid's activities.

This year, food trucks have been invited to participate in the market. Bub's Brews, Fiddlesticks Kettle Corn & Lemonade
and P & C Kitchen are among the food trucks that have signed up.

Vendors who will be on site include:

  • Connect Chiropractic
  • Creative Renovations
  • Happy Tails-Chase Place
  • Java Twist
  • Jen's Sweetmix
  • L’BRI Pure n’ Natural
  • Mai Lee Produce
  • Moleta Artisanal Sharpening
  • Of the Land
  • Peace and Love Sourdough
  • Plowshare Fair Trade
  • Sassy Sweets Bakery LLC
  • Sign Dog Food Supplement
  • The Makers Word

For more information, visit the Pewaukee Farmers Market Facebook Page.

