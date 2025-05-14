Pewaukee Farmers Market opens for 2025 season

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — The Pewaukee Farmers Market opens for the 2025 season at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Galilee Lutheran Church.
The market will continue from 3 to 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday through Oct. 15 and will include a variety of vendors, music and kid's activities.
This year, food trucks have been invited to participate in the market. Bub's Brews, Fiddlesticks Kettle Corn & Lemonade
and P & C Kitchen are among the food trucks that have signed up.
Vendors who will be on site include:
- Connect Chiropractic
- Creative Renovations
- Happy Tails-Chase Place
- Java Twist
- Jen's Sweetmix
- L’BRI Pure n’ Natural
- Mai Lee Produce
- Moleta Artisanal Sharpening
- Of the Land
- Peace and Love Sourdough
- Plowshare Fair Trade
- Sassy Sweets Bakery LLC
- Sign Dog Food Supplement
- The Makers Word
For more information, visit the Pewaukee Farmers Market Facebook Page.
