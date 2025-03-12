Parents differ on new age rules for Menomonee Falls parks after vandalism incidents

MENOMONEE FALLS — Village leaders in Menomonee Falls announced new rules and initiatives at Village Park and other parks to address vandalism.

Village Park, a frequent gathering spot for families, has experienced repeated incidents of vandalism, according to village leaders in a Village Board meeting on March 3.

Vandalism at Menomonee Falls park prompts stricter rules and surveillance plans

For the rubberized surface in the playground area, Village Manager Mark Fitzgerald said, “We’ve spent $9,000 just in materials to repair the damage. The floor was burned and even hacked with a knife.”

Leaders described other frequent acts like chopped trees, picking locks, and graffiti.

The village now requires children over the age of 12 to be accompanied by a parent or assist a younger child while in the park.

The village made changes to village ordinances back in November, including defined closing hours and the ability for police to eject people from the park.

A violation of an ejection order results in a $439 fine. Damage to park vegetation, structures, or equipment leads to a $691 fine. Playground-related violations start at $124 and increase to $250 for a third offense.

Officials are also working to install surveillance cameras at Village Park.

Menomonee Falls Police Chief Mark Waters said police will use surveillance footage to identify suspects for municipal court proceedings and restitution.

The village’s long-term goal is to install cameras in all parks, with the initial focus on Village Park. New signage outlining a code of conduct will go up in all parks this spring.

Residents have expressed mixed reactions.

“The groups that usually come are 12-17-year-olds. They’re not with parents, and they’re not with any kids,” resident Sarah Thompson said. “They can be disruptive. They’ll run through, and then kids get knocked over.”

Other parents disagree that an age limit is needed.

“I don’t think kids need an adult if they’re 12 or older,” resident Paige Knapp said. “The school is right there. They should be responsible.”

Police Chief Mark Waters acknowledged concerns about limiting access for older children and noted the need for more gathering spaces.

“This village lacks places for kids between 12 and 16 to gather,” Waters said. “We need to work with other village departments, non-governmental organizations, and school districts. We’d like to be able to tell these kids 12 and older where they can recreate, congregate, and do the things they should be doing versus hanging out on a toddler facility.”

The village board approved a bid on March 3 for fiber optic construction along Menomonee Avenue and Village Park. Once it's installed, cameras are expected to become operational shortly after installation in May.

