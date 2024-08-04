Otto's Fine Art Academy in Waukesha celebrates two decades of education

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Twenty years open is a major milestone in business, but spending that time teaching people how to create adds a whole new layer to the accomplishment.

The celebration of two decades of programs at Otto's Art Academy was in full swing when TMJ4's photographer Claire Karr arrived at the event. Instrumentalists on brass bent jazzy notes coming from a pocket trumpet and a tuba, plucked chords from a Gretsch guitar resonated and to shake things up, a harpist strummed melodic ambiance.

Melissa Hillmer is the owner of the academy, and she and the program go way back.

"I was a student here as a little kid and I came up through the program under the original owner," Hillmer said. "Then I went on to buy the program, so seeing it 20 years old, it is like seeing my entire lifespan."

Patrons came in and created art, ate snacks and listened to the live music during the Make It Take It Art Crawl Saturday. According to Hillmer, many who dropped by ended up registering for classes.

The academy is a K-12 school that accepts students from four and a half to 18 years old and teaches any skill level at whatever age.

"We teach kids how to break things down into shapes, tones and textures — and how to add shadows to their drawings," Hillmer said.

Some students have gone on to win national awards, been accepted into art colleges and were even commissioned for children books, according to the academy's website.

Adult classes are also available for those who want to flex their creative muscles and learn the ins and outs of drawing.

The academy manages class sizes by scheduling classes. To attend calling or emailing to sign-up is a must.

There are several summer camps offered at the academy, but hurry and sign-up because those are filling up fast.

Just like her own story, Hillmer loves to see how students develop their skills and when they hold onto their love for art as they age.

"Nurturing that from their younger years to their older years is really important, then when they use it when they are grown up is really cool, too," Hillmer said.

She opened a second location two years ago and wants to keep expanding so more kids can learn art.

"I am looking forward to the next 20," Hillmer said.

