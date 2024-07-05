Organizers excited for new drone show at New Berlin's 4th of July Family Festival Friday night

Parades, festivals, fireworks, and cookouts — that’s how many families spend their Fourth of July weekend. In New Berlin, you can now add “drone show” to that list.

Joe Stribl has been alderman in New Berlin for 12 years now. He’s also the chairman of the city’s 4th of July Commission. As someone who grew up in the area, he and his family have been enjoying the 56th annual 4th of July Festival for years now. The alderman took over leading the festival six years ago.

Each year, he says he and the commission try to make it bigger and better. Everyone working at the park volunteers their time and efforts. And Friday night at 9:30, all eyes will be on the sky because, for the first time at Malone Park, for 12 minutes, with music bumping through the park, 200 drones will fly through the air for a 4th of July display.

TMJ4 Joe Stribl has been alderman in New Berlin for 12 years now. He’s also the chairman of the city’s 4th of July Commission.

“I try to teach my kids, it’s about community, it’s about helping, it’s about being a part of something. It’s never about being in power and control," Stribl said. "It’s really about being able to give back and help make something better and leave a legacy moving forward.”

As a hobby, in years past, Andy Ackmann has enjoyed decorating his house with synchronized lights during the Christmas holiday. From synchronized shows on the ground to in the air, his hobby and job are a little different now.

Andy is the operations manager at Northern Lights Drone Shows, based in Caledonia. For a show like this, it takes weeks and even months to prepare, adjusting show design, site location, equipment, and so much more.

TMJ4 Andy Ackmann is the operations manager at Northern Lights Drone Shows, based in Caledonia.

“It’s nice when we’re within earshot of the crowd because I love hearing the oohs and aahs when certain imagery appears in the sky. I love getting that feedback," Ackmann said. "Back in the Christmas lighting days, when people would look at our house, we’d look out the window and see how many cars were out there. That same love of seeing people enjoy what you do is just awesome.”

Watch: Andy tells Symone Woolridge what he loves about operating drone shows:

Drone operator previews new drone show at New Berlin's Family Festival

Andy grew up not far from Malone Park. He has attended the long-running family festival for years. But this year is so special because he’ll be able to do what he loves in a place that means a lot to him and his family.

Get more information on New Berlin's 4th of July Family Festival here.

