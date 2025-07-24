Oconomowoc neighbors push to save park after playground removed

OCONOMOWOC — Neighbors in Oconomowoc launched a petition after crews removed playground equipment from Hawthorne Ridge Park earlier in July, calling on city officials to reverse plans to relocate it.

Bethany Frost, who lives near the park, contacted TMJ4 News after learning about the change.

“We have a lot of momentum and a lot of passion for this park,” she said. “To find out the city wants to move it—it’s just ridiculous.”

According to city documents, officials flagged the equipment as unsafe in early 2023, citing broken features, rotting wood, exposed bolts, and outdated materials that no longer met federal safety standards.

The city planned to replace the structure in 2026.

In May, the Parks and Recreation Board voted to move the playground about a quarter mile away. City leaders said the new location offers better visibility and access to more residents.

District 2 Alderman Rusty McConnell said the current site’s secluded layout limits visibility from roads and trails, making patrolling more difficult.

“The secluded nature of Hawthorne Ridge makes it so it cannot be seen from the road. It can't even be seen from the bike trail that's right there. I think a more open, visible park is a positive thing,"McConnell said.

McConnell said the new site sits closer to growing neighborhoods and allows more residents to access the future playground.

“If we're going to spend taxpayer dollars on a playground, we need to be able to serve the widest audience possible,” he said.

Some neighbors disagree with the move, arguing that the existing location provides a safer, more enclosed environment.

“I talk to a lot of parents who say they feel their kids are safe here,” Frost said. “Moving it to an alternate location puts the kids in danger because it’s closer to traffic, closer to a bigger road.”

Frost created a Change.org petition to keep the playground at its original site. As of this week, more than 130 people had signed. A Facebook page tied to the effort includes photos, updates, and calls to action.

“Why’d they do this? People use it. What are they going to do with this open space? It has to serve a purpose,” said Noah, who used to go to the park.

Other children described the park as a gathering place.

“It’s more like something that means a lot,” 8-year-old Finley said. “With all the people in our community, it feels safe around here.”

McConnell said he welcomes continued dialogue and is working with city officials to determine next steps following the Parks Board’s vote.

