Oconomowoc 11-year-old’s artwork takes center stage at U.S. Women’s Open

OCONOMOWOC — As the 80th U.S. Women’s Open tees off at Erin Hills, 11-year-old Harper Hammen of Oconomowoc is gaining national recognition—not for her golf swing, but for her art.

The United States Golf Association (USGA) selected Harper as one of three national winners in its Youth Poster Design Contest.

“I was like—” she paused, mimicking a shocked expression. “It was a little nerve-wracking, but I was extremely excited.”

Harper's design, inspired by the historic caddy barn at Erin Hills, will appear on-site throughout the tournament, held May 29 through June 1. Juniors attending the event will also receive printed copies of her artwork.

“I was inspired by photos my dad showed me of Erin Hills from a time when he played there,” Harper said. “The caddy barn stood out to me with different textures and colors.”

Harper spent time creating the piece using oil pastels and multiple blended shades. She said she draws and paints often at home, but this project felt more personal.

“It mixes stuff that’s important to me,” she said. “I love doing art, and my family’s obsessed with golf, so it’s kind of perfect.”

Although Harper doesn’t golf herself, she says it’s a big passion in her family.

“My dad, my brother, my uncle, my cousin, my grandpa—they all golf,” she said. “I’ve done the putting green sometimes with them.”

The USGA created the Youth Poster Design Contest to involve junior fans in the championship experience.

Alongside Harper, the winners include Aviel Cornett, 11, of Winfield, Illinois, and Madison Luedeman, 12, of Blaine, Minnesota.

“This contest is a great way to engage kids with the championship, not only in the Erin community, but also nationwide,” said Allison Burns, director of the U.S. Women’s Open.

Harper said she looks forward to seeing her design shared with others during the tournament.

“It’s really exciting to share that with others,” she said.

The U.S. Women’s Open is one of 15 national championships the USGA conducts each year and is considered one of the most prestigious events in women’s golf.

The USGA also offers several junior-friendly experiences at Erin Hills during championship week, including:

The Junior Experience, featuring LPGA *USGA Girls Golf, with arts and crafts, putting games, and giveaways

A 9-hole Scavenger Hunt, where juniors search for clues across the course to win a prize

A Junior Selfie-Zone, where kids can meet and take photos with players after rounds

Youth ages 17 and under receive free admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

As the championship unfolds just one county over, Harper said she feels inspired to continue creating.

“This inspired me to do more,” she said. “It’s shown me I can do really great art.”

