New Berlin weighs wheel tax; Locals say the budget’s already tight

NEW BERLIN — Drivers in New Berlin could soon pay up to $40 more per year to register their vehicles under a proposal being considered by the Common Council.

The city is weighing whether to implement a municipal wheel tax — an annual fee added to state vehicle registration costs — that would apply to roughly 34,000 cars, light trucks, and autocycles registered in New Berlin, according to a July 22 memo from Finance Director Ralph Chipman.

The revenue would help close a projected $3.7 million budget shortfall in 2025.

Chipman’s memo outlines four potential rate options:

$10 per vehicle, generating approximately $340,695

$20 per vehicle, generating approximately $682,415

$30 per vehicle, generating approximately $1,024,135

$40 per vehicle, generating approximately $1,365,855



New Berlin’s ability to raise property taxes next year is capped at just $31,650, due to state-imposed levy limits, leaving city leaders with limited options to fund transportation services like road repairs and snow plowing.

Tommy Colburn, a New Berlin resident and race-car driver, said he already feels the financial pressure when renewing his registration.

“You race one to three times a weekend, and you’re doing 20 to 30 hours of maintenance throughout the week,” Colburn said. “Groceries, the car insurance, car payments — I definitely do feel it at the DMV. It kind of feels unnecessary.”

TMJ4 News Tommy Colburn

He said that while he’s noticed construction around the city, the added cost still feels like a burden.

“New Berlin is the escape from the city, so I can see why people here would have trouble making ends meet with added cost,” Colburn said.

Another resident, Zach Krocka, said every added fee makes a difference.

“It’s not cheap,” Krocka said. “It really depends on what kind of car you have… but these days, every little bit helps.”

TMJ4 News Zach Krocka

If approved, New Berlin would become the first community in Waukesha County to implement a municipal wheel tax.

However, Elm Grove’s Village Manager expects the wheel tax to come up in August at one of their committee meetings.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports more than 40 other municipalities currently collect one, including Milwaukee ($30) and Madison ($40).

According to state law, the city must use wheel tax funds for transportation-related purposes such as roads, bridges, sidewalks, and snow and ice removal.

The Common Council will discuss and make a possible decision on Tuesday night regarding whether to authorize staff to work with the state to initiate the implementation process.

If approved, drivers would start paying the fee on January 1, 2026. A final ordinance with the chosen fee amount would be introduced later this year.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip