NEW BERLIN — With just two weeks until the 100th Scripps National Spelling Bee, one local student is preparing to take the stage in Maryland — and he’s spelling his way into history.

Ethan Robert, a seventh grader at New Berlin Eisenhower Middle-High School, is one of just two students representing Wisconsin in this year’s national competition. More than 240 spellers nationwide will compete in the iconic bee, which marks its centennial anniversary May 27–29.

For Ethan, spelling isn’t just a hobby — it’s a discipline.

“I spend hours a day studying,” he said, rattling off words like “Huallaga” and “Llulliallaco” with ease. “I try to look for root words when I don’t recognize something.”

Over the past three years, Ethan has racked up several regional spelling titles. But this is his first time advancing to the national level, after narrowly missing the cut last year.

“Oh yeah, I definitely felt like quitting,” Ethan admitted. “But I was motivated to do better than the previous years.”

His hard work paid off when he went up against 50 of the state’s best spellers and was awarded runner-up in Madison back in March.

“I’m excited to be part of an event of this magnitude, especially since it’s the 100th anniversary,” he smiled.

New Berlin seventh grader headed to 100th Scripps National Spelling Bee

His parents, Praveen and Sophia, said they couldn’t be prouder.

“We’re so happy he made it and is on the big stage,” said Praveen. “We’ve been there for every single competition. We’re more nervous actually when he spells up there. We’re so proud of him.”

Praveen said Ethan first got serious about competing in fifth grade and has been laser-focused ever since.

“Usually after the first failure, people stop — but he kept at it and came back even better,” he said. “It takes discipline. Days, weeks, months. Not easy to teach, but when they get it, they hold it for life.”

TMJ4 News Ethan and his parents, Praveen and Sophia.

When Ethan isn’t spelling, he’s an avid NFL fan, enjoys Tae Kwon Do, and takes part in math and geography competitions. He also likes playing online games and reading fantasy novels in his free time, according to his biography on the Scripps National Spelling Bee website.

As the big event nears, Ethan says he’s focused — even if it means sacrificing spring break.

“I lost my spring break, but I did it for a good purpose,” he joked. “I feel excited just to be part of it. Obviously, I’ll try to do my best.”

He even put TMJ4’s Kaylee Staral to the test with a tricky word: “Rijsttafel” (She didn’t pass.)

This year’s bee features 243 spellers, ages 8 to 14, from across the U.S. and beyond. Seventy-three percent of them are first-time competitors.

“Reaching 100 years is more than a milestone — it’s a testament to the enduring power of words, learning, and the human spirit,” said Corrie Loeffler, Executive Director of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee will be held at National Harbor, Maryland. Here’s the broadcast schedule:



Preliminaries: May 27, 8 a.m.–4:40 p.m., streamed on Bounce XL, Grit Xtra, Laff More, and spellingbee.com

Quarterfinals: May 28, 8 a.m.–12:45 p.m., same streaming platforms

Semifinals: May 28, 8–10 p.m., broadcast live on ION (live stream earlier that day, 2:30–6:30 p.m.)

Finals: May 29, 8–10 p.m., live on ION

