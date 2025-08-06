New Berlin police urge caution as neighbors react to car break-ins

NEW BERLIN — A recent rash of vehicle break-ins in New Berlin has prompted police to issue a warning about the importance of locking cars and removing valuables.

New Berlin police reported at least nine vehicle entries overnight from Monday into Tuesday in the northeast part of the city.

The incidents occurred between 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., and in each case, the vehicles were unlocked.

Surveillance video obtained by TMJ4 News shows a person opening a car door, searching through the front seat, and running away. The vehicle owner said the person stole change before moving on to other cars nearby.

Blair Kasfeldt, a resident on one of the affected streets, said he was surprised by the thefts.

“It’s shocking to me because it is such a quiet neighborhood,” Kasfeldt said. “We’ve lived here a long time—never had anything like this.”

Kasfeldt said he typically doesn’t lock his car, a practice he believes is common in the neighborhood. He plans to change that moving forward.

“I might start locking my doors now,” he said, adding that he’s also considering installing security cameras.

New Berlin Police Officer Tony Fus said the person involved in the break-ins skipped locked vehicles.

“If it was locked, they moved on,” Fus said. “They want to go into an unlocked vehicle, grab what they can, and leave quickly.”

Residents told TMJ4 News the items taken included money, purses, and glasses.

“This is a crime of opportunity,” Fus said. “Reducing opportunity reduces the risk of becoming a victim.”

Similar incidents occurred in Delafield the same night.

The Delafield Police Chief Landon Nyren said in a email that they received 10 reports of vehicle entries, with residents saying they were missing wallets, credit cards, cash and headphones.

“All of our entries involved unlocked cars,” he stated. “Based on the description, they appear related. No other related crimes were found.”

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed three similar reports in the Nashotah area.

Fus said area law enforcement agencies are sharing information to determine whether the cases are connected.

“Crime can happen anywhere,” he said. “We can lower the risk by locking vehicles, removing valuables, and parking in well-lit or secure areas.”

New Berlin police are asking residents in the northeast part of New Berlin to check their Ring or surveillance cameras between 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone who finds suspicious activity can contact the department’s non-emergency line at 262-782-6640 and ask for an officer regarding vehicle break-ins.

